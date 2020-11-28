Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Delhi L-G nod to cut presence of non-essential services staff in offices by 50 pc

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday approved a proposal of the Delhi government to reduce presence of its non-essential services employees in offices by 50 per cent amid a spike in COVID-19 in the national capital, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 21:46 IST
COVID-19: Delhi L-G nod to cut presence of non-essential services staff in offices by 50 pc
According to officials, the move, applicable to all Delhi government employees except grade-one and above officers, aims to bring down a number of non-essential services staff in the offices in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter (@LtGovDelhi)

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday approved a proposal of the Delhi government to reduce the presence of its non-essential services employees in offices by 50 per cent amid a spike in COVID-19 in the national capital, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said. "The heads of departments will decide about how to implement it according to the requirement of staff at their disposal," he told PTI.

According to officials, the move, applicable to all Delhi government employees except grade-one and above officers, aims to bring down a number of non-essential services staff in the offices in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi government had also sought recommendations to private establishments to stagger office timings, reduce the presence of their staff and encourage work from home.

The proposal from the Delhi government's revenue department was sent to the Lt Governor who is also chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for approval, Gahlot said. "The purpose is to make sure that the number of employees in the offices at a given time is not more than 50 per cent of the total strength up to December 31 or till there are any further orders," said a senior officer.

The proposal was made in line with an order of Union Ministry of Home Affairs on November 25 for considering steps to reduce the number of employees in government offices through a various measure to ensure social distancing, he said. The proposal does not cover departments concerned with essential services, including health, police, home guards and civil defence, district administrations, fire, electricity and water, municipal services among others, the officer said.

However, other Delhi government offices, autonomous bodies, public sector units, corporations and local bodies, associated with non-essential services, are covered by the proposal. The heads of departments and agencies concerned will prepare a schedule for assigning office timings and employees to be required for work purpose, the officer said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopian military has taken 'full control' of Tigray capital, the government says

Ethiopian troops have taken full control of the Tigray regions capital Mekelle, the government said on Saturday evening, a major development in a three-week-old war that is sending shockwaves through the Horn of Africa. The federal governme...

IndiGrid inks pact to acquire 74pc stake in PKTCL from RInfra

India Grid Trust on Saturday said that it has inked an agreement to acquire 74 per cent stake in Parbati Koldam Transmission Company from Reliance InfrastructureIndia Grid Trust has signed a share purchase agreement on November 28th, 2020 f...

Goa CM meets Union ministers over mining issue

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi in Delhi and discussed the issue of resumption of iron ore mining in the coastal state. Minister for Petroleum and Steel Dharmen...

Trader shot dead in car in UP's Mathura, family allege police fired at him

A paneer trader was shot dead in a moving car allegedly by motorcycle-borne assailants near a private medical college in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district, police said on Saturday. The incident happened in the intervening night of Friday and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020