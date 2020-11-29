UoH Professor dies by suicide

Hyderabad, Nov 29 (PTI): A 40-year-old professor at theUniversity of Hyderabad (UoH) allegedly died by suicide onSunday at his home in the varsitys quarters here,police said

The deceased was a professor in the Department of MedicalSciences in the UoH, also known asthe Hyderabad CentralUniversity

He was from Una district in Himachal Pradesh andresorted to the extreme step reportedly due to some familydisputes, they said.