UoH Professor dies by suicide

UoH Professor dies by suicidePTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-11-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 21:24 IST
Hyderabad, Nov 29 (PTI): A 40-year-old professor at theUniversity of Hyderabad (UoH) allegedly died by suicide onSunday at his home in the varsitys quarters here,police said
The deceased was a professor in the Department of MedicalSciences in the UoH, also known asthe Hyderabad CentralUniversity
He was from Una district in Himachal Pradesh andresorted to the extreme step reportedly due to some familydisputes, they said.