Nissan pulls out of Trump emissions fight with California

Nissan said Friday that it will no longer support the Trump administration in its legal fight to end California's ability to set its own auto-pollution and gas-mileage standards. The announcement is another sign that a coalition of automakers backing the outgoing administration could fall apart. General Motors ended its support for the Trump administration's battle with California on emissions standards last week.

Nissan said it's pulling out because of confidence that discussions between the industry, California and the administration of President-elect Joe Biden can develop one national standard. GM and Nissan were part of a coalition of 13 automakers that joined the Trump administration's legal fight. Nissan's departure leaves Toyota, Fiat Chrysler, Hyundai, Kia, Subaru, Isuzu, Suzuki, Maserati, McLaren, Aston-Martin and Ferrari in the coalition.