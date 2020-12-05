Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coal mine accident in China's Chongqing kills 18

Diaoshuidong, built in 1975 and run since 1998 as a private enterprise, is a high-gas mine with annual capacity of 120,000 tonnes of coal, Xinhua said. In 2013, three people were killed and two injured in a hydrogen sulphide poisoning incident at the mine, it added.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 10:22 IST
Coal mine accident in China's Chongqing kills 18
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Eighteen people have died after being trapped in a mine in China's southwestern city of Chongqing, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, the region's second such accident in just over two months.

The dead were among 24 people trapped underground by excessive levels of carbon monoxide gas at the Diaoshuidong coal mine, the agency said, adding that one survivor had been rescued while search efforts continue. Friday's incident, which occurred at about 5 p.m. (0900 GMT) in a mine shut for more than two months as the company dismantled underground equipment, is being investigated, it added.

China's mines are among the world's deadliest, with 16 deaths reported in late September after high levels of carbon monoxide trapped miners at the Songzao coal mine in Chongqing. Diaoshuidong, built in 1975 and run since 1998 as a private enterprise, is a high-gas mine with annual capacity of 120,000 tonnes of coal, Xinhua said.

In 2013, three people were killed and two injured in a hydrogen sulphide poisoning incident at the mine, it added.

Also Read: Bengal spent Rs 4,000 cr on COVID mgmt so far, got no assistance from Centre: TMC

  • READ MORE ON:
  • GMT

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With 36,652 new COVID-19 cases, India crosses 96-lakh mark

The overall coronavirus cases in India crossed the 96-lakh mark with 36,652 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. The overall COVID-19 cases reached 96,08,211, includ...

Kolkata Police to reimpose "No Helmet no petrol" rule from Dec 8

Kolkata Police has decided to re-impose the no helmet no petrol rule forbidding petrol pumps from selling fuel to motorcyclists without helmets, a senior officer said. The no helmet no petrol rule would start from December 8 and will contin...

Jaishankar extends greetings to his Thailand counterpart on National Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday extended greetings to Thailands Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai on their National Day. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, Felicitate Dy. PM and FM Don Pramudwina...

18 miners killed due to excessive carbon monoxide level at a coal mine in China

Eighteen of the 23 workers were killed in a coal mine in China due to an excessive level of carbon monoxide, local officials said on Saturday. The accident happened at around 5 pm on Friday at the Diaoshuidong coal mine in the district of Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020