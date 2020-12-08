Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rains dampen bushfire on Australia's Fraser Island but danger not over

Heavy rains overnight have partly doused a large bushfire on a World Heritage-listed Australian island, but authorities warned on Tuesday the danger was not over with hot, dry and windy weather likely to re-fuel flames. The rainfall broke a days-long heatwave on Fraser Island, a popular tourist destination, helping temper a large blaze that has been burning for almost two months, razing around half the island famous for its tropical rainforest and inland lakes.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 07:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 07:08 IST
Rains dampen bushfire on Australia's Fraser Island but danger not over

Heavy rains overnight have partly doused a large bushfire on a World Heritage-listed Australian island, but authorities warned on Tuesday the danger was not over with hot, dry and windy weather likely to re-fuel flames.

The rainfall broke a days-long heatwave on Fraser Island, a popular tourist destination, helping temper a large blaze that has been burning for almost two months, razing around half the island famous for its tropical rainforest and inland lakes. The deluge doused flames that were threatening the island's Happy Valley township. Around half the town's 50 residents were evacuated, while the other half stayed to help fight the fire.

Travel to the island off the Queensland coast, home to around 200 people, is restricted to local residents, essential service providers and emergency services. The Queensland state fire department said the fire continued to burn in several locations on Tuesday morning and urged people to limit their movements to within close proximity of their homes.

The Bureau of Meteorology said it expects hot, dry and windy weather conditions on the island for the next two days. "There is a southeasterly wind change that moves through the island around midnight tonight and that will increase winds quite a bit ... certainly making battling those fires harder," bureau meteorologist Pieter Claassen said.

Fraser Island, also known by its indigenous name K'gari, is the world's largest sand island. Australia is entering its peak annual bushfire season. More than 24 million hectares (59 million acres) of the country's wilderness was razed by wildfires last summer, killing 33 people and billions of native animals, a disaster that Prime Minister Scott Morrison called Australia's "black summer".

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Wang vows to uphold trade deal during Biden administration -U.S. business group

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured U.S. executives during a videoconference on Sunday that Beijing remained committed to the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States, the head of the US-China Business Council said. He definitely re-c...

Californians endure another lockdown as COVID-19 patients overwhelm hospitals

Most Californians faced heavy new restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, while New Yorks governor threatened to ban indoor restaurant dining in New York City as the United States feared infections would continue sky...

(OFFICIAL)-Chadwick Boseman, Trump and pop group BTS dominate Twitter in 2020

The announcement of the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was the most shared on Twitter worldwide in 2020, and got the most likes of any Tweet ever, the social media platform said on Monday.The Aug. 28 post by Bosemans family sa...

Rains dampen bushfire on Australia's Fraser Island but danger not over

Heavy rains overnight have partly doused a large bushfire on a World Heritage-listed Australian island, but authorities warned on Tuesday the danger was not over with hot, dry and windy weather likely to re-fuel flames.The rainfall broke a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020