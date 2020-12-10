Minimum temps hover above normal in Haryana, Punjab

The minimum temperatures hovered above the normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, according to the Meteorological Department here. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 11.2 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal for this part of the year, it said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum of 11.6 degrees Celsius, up four notches against the normal, while Karnal registered a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius, which is three notches above the normal. Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal.

Ludhiana recorded a low of 12.8 degrees Celsius, up five notches against the normal limits, while Patiala's minimum settled at 12.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal..