'Narrow path' to UK trade deal in coming days, says EU diplomat

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-12-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 15:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

There may be a narrow path to a new trade pact with the United Kingdom but some substantial gaps remain, an EU diplomat said on Monday.

"There might be a narrow path to an agreement visible - if negotiations can clear the remaining hurdles in the next few days," said the diplomat, adding that some progress was made over the last few days of the EU-UK talks.

"But - sometimes substantial - gaps still need to be bridged in important areas like fisheries, governance and level playing field... Success depends on whether London also wants a fair deal and is ready to accept the inherent trade-offs," the diplomat said.

