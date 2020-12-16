Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cuba rejects U.S. report on diplomat health incidents

Cuba on Tuesday rejected a U.S. government report concluding that directed radio frequency was the most plausible explanation for mysterious ailments suffered by U.S. diplomats in Havana and elsewhere, calling it more "very unlikely" hypothesis than "demonstrated fact." Between 2016 and 2018, dozens of U.S. embassy staff, largely in Cuba, reported symptoms that included hearing loss, vertigo, headaches and fatigue, a pattern consistent with mild traumatic brain injury that came to be known as the "Havana syndrome." Canada has said more than a dozen of its embassy staff and relatives stationed in Havana experienced similar symptoms.

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 16-12-2020 03:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 03:29 IST
Cuba rejects U.S. report on diplomat health incidents
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cuba on Tuesday rejected a U.S. government report concluding that directed radio frequency was the most plausible explanation for mysterious ailments suffered by U.S. diplomats in Havana and elsewhere, calling it more "very unlikely" hypothesis than "demonstrated fact." Between 2016 and 2018, dozens of U.S. embassy staff, largely in Cuba, reported symptoms that included hearing loss, vertigo, headaches and fatigue, a pattern consistent with mild traumatic brain injury that came to be known as the "Havana syndrome."

Canada has said more than a dozen of its embassy staff and relatives stationed in Havana experienced similar symptoms. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump said the diplomats were attacked by some sort of secret weapon. Cuba has repeatedly said there is no evidence for that and denied any involvement.

The Cuban Academy of Sciences said on Tuesday the report by the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, commissioned by the U.S. State Department and published on Dec. 6, gives no scientific evidence of the existence of radio frequency waves. "Cuba's Academy of Sciences disagrees with the final conclusion regarding the causes of the ailments," the academy said in a statement read to journalists by its President Luis Velazquez.

Velazquez, who did not take any questions at the news briefing in Havana, said the "investigation about these health ailments has suffered from a lack of fluid communication between U.S. and Cuban scientists." U.S. officials say off the record they cannot cooperate with Cuba on such a sensitive investigation where its Communist government has a strong interest in the outcome.

Cuba said the Trump administration has used the health incidents to further its political agenda of dismantling U.S.-Cuban relations, after Trump's predecessor Barack Obama had worked to improve diplomatic ties with Havana. The administration reduced the U.S. embassy in Havana to skeletal staffing and hiked its warning on travel to Cuba following the mysterious incidents.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to pick former Michigan governor Granholm to be energy secretary -sources

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to choose former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm as secretary of energy in his administration, according to two people familiar with the decision.Granholm, 61, was Michigans first female governor, s...

U.N. Security Council approves new U.N. envoys to mediate Libya, Mideast

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday approved a proposal by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint Bulgarian Nickolay Mladenov as the U.N. Libya special envoy and Norwegian Tor Wennesland as the U.N. Middle East envoy, diplomats said...

One in four people globally may not get COVID-19 vaccines until 2022

By Thin Lei Win ROME, Dec 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Nearly one in four people may not get COVID-19 vaccines until at least 2022 because rich countries with less than 15 of the global population have reserved 51 of the doses of the mos...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Europeans are set to start getting coronavirus vaccines before the new year after the regional drug regulator accelerated its approval process following the launch of immunisation campaigns in the United States and Britain.DEATHS AND INFECT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020