Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha CM's 'Varsha' bungalow being renovated at Rs 92 lakh: PWD

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 22:00 IST
Maha CM's 'Varsha' bungalow being renovated at Rs 92 lakh: PWD

A tender worth around Rs 92 lakhwas issued to carry out renovation at the Maharashtra ChiefMinister's official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, and works ofRs 89.90 lakh have been completed so far, the state PublicWorks Department (PWD) said on Wednesday

Reacting to the media reports claiming that Rs 3.26crore have been spent for the purpose at 'Varsha' in southMumbai, the PWD said in a statement that works worth ''only Rs91.87 lakh are being carried out at the bungalow''

''The 'Varsha' on Malbar Hill and bungalows of otherministers have become too old and repairs and renovation wasrequired,'' the PWD said.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-After the cheers come jeers for Germany's Merkel over COVID-19

Chancellor Angela Merkel banged the podium in frustration as she implored Germans this month to reduce social contacts to curb the spread of COVID-19.At one point in her unusually passionate address to parliament, during which she was heckl...

13 BJP legislators given Cabinet rank in Karnataka

Thirteen BJP legislators in Karnataka, appointed as the heads of various boards and corporations, were on Wednesday given the Cabinet rank. According to official notifications, four other legislators have been given the Minister of State ra...

Attorney general speaks publicly about fatal crash

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said hes confident he didnt commit a crime when he struck and killed a man as he drove along a dark highway in September. Its the first time Ravnsborg has talked publicly about the crash that ki...

Rs 3,500 crore assistance will benefit 5 crore sugarcane farmers: Amit Shah

With the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approving an assistance of about Rs 3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government is continuously w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020