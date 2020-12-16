Maha CM's 'Varsha' bungalow being renovated at Rs 92 lakh: PWD

A tender worth around Rs 92 lakhwas issued to carry out renovation at the Maharashtra ChiefMinister's official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, and works ofRs 89.90 lakh have been completed so far, the state PublicWorks Department (PWD) said on Wednesday

Reacting to the media reports claiming that Rs 3.26crore have been spent for the purpose at 'Varsha' in southMumbai, the PWD said in a statement that works worth ''only Rs91.87 lakh are being carried out at the bungalow''

''The 'Varsha' on Malbar Hill and bungalows of otherministers have become too old and repairs and renovation wasrequired,'' the PWD said.