Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fiji under curfew, state of disaster as Cyclone Yasa approaches

The Fiji government ordered a nationwide curfew on Thursday, including a ban on public transportation, with a potentially devastating cyclone expected to unleash powerful winds and flooding on the island nation within a day.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 17-12-2020 08:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 08:20 IST
Fiji under curfew, state of disaster as Cyclone Yasa approaches

The Fiji government ordered a nationwide curfew on Thursday, including a ban on public transportation, with a potentially devastating cyclone expected to unleash powerful winds and flooding on the island nation within a day. Cyclone Yasa, a top category five storm, is expected to bring winds of up to 250 kmh (155 mph) and torrential rain across the South Pacific archipelago nation when it makes landfall by early Friday.

The country ordered a 14-hour nationwide curfew from 4 p.m. (0400 GMT) with people living in low-lying areas urged to move to higher ground before nightfall, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said in a video posted to Facebook. "The impact for this super storm is more or less the entire country," Bainimarama said in the video.

Yasa would "easily surpass" the strength of 2016's Cyclone Winston, he added, referring to the southern hemisphere's most intense tropical storm on record, which killed more than 40 Fijians and left tens of thousands of people homeless. Over 850,000 Fijians, or 95% of the population, live in the direct path of Yasa, said Bainimarama, adding that weather forecasts anticipated flash flooding and "severe coastal inundation" that included waves up to 10 metres (33 ft) high.

Police would enforce a ban on public transport, said the country's National Disaster Management Office, which added that the country had declared a "state of natural disaster" which gives law enforcement authorities increased powers. By 8 p.m. on Thursday, the centre of Yasa was forecast to be 100 km (62 miles) east of the village of Yasawa-i-Rara and potentially over Fiji's fifth-most populous province of Bua, home to 15,000 people, the office said.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 26,923 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 26,923 to 1,406,161, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.The reported death toll rose by 698 to 24,125, the tally showed. ...

Ayodhya Film Festival 'Awam ka Cinema' to be organised online amid pendemic

Awam ka Cinema by the Ayodhya Film Festival is being organised on online platforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, from December 15 to December 19. People from around the globe will be able to join this platform.This event, dedicated to freedom...

Brazil F1 GP to be held at Sao Paulo's Interlagos until 2025

The Brazilian Grand Prix will remain at its traditional Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo after promoters signed a five-year deal, Formula One saidF1 said in a statement on Wednesday that the race will take place on Nov. 14 next year. The ann...

Encounter in J-K's Anantnag, militant arrested

Srinagar, Dec 17 PTI A militant was arrested in an injured condition during an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020