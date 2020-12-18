Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari to inaugurate Rs 11,000 crore worth projs in Karnataka

The 33 projects pertain to building 1,200 kilometres of highways stretch in the state.Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 33 highway projects in Karnataka tomorrow, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:03 IST
Gadkari to inaugurate Rs 11,000 crore worth projs in Karnataka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for highway projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Karnataka on Saturday. The 33 projects pertain to building 1,200 kilometres of highways stretch in the state.

''Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 33 highway projects in Karnataka tomorrow,'' Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will preside over the virtual function to be attended by Union Minister V K Singh, among others.

''These projects for inauguration and foundation laying carry a road length of nearly 1,200 kilometres, involving construction value of nearly Rs 11,000 crore,'' the statement said. Paving the way for the development of Karnataka, these roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the state, it added.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After internal feud, Kerala Congress chief takes responsibility for election debacle

After open protest within the Congress party in Kerala over their poor performance in the local body polls, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran took complete responsibility for the election debacle. Thi...

Switzerland adopts 'lockdown light', urges people to stay home

Switzerland headed for a second lockdown on Friday as the government ordered restaurants and sports and recreation centres closed for a month from Tuesday and urged people to stay home. Backing away from its middle path approach that had ai...

Musician Shankar Mahadevan, designer Raghavendra Rathore winners of UK’s Icon Awards

Musician Shankar Mahadevan and fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore have been named among 15 winners of the annual 21st Century Icon Awards, unveiled virtually from London on Thursday. While this award is so special and it means the world t...

Temperature in Delhi likely to rise during next 3-4 days: IMD

After several days of biting cold and chilly weather, the next three to four days in Delhi will most likely be more comfortable with a rise in temperature, the India Meteorological Department IMD informed on Friday. The temperature during t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020