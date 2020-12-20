World News Roudnup: Sydney isolated from rest of Australia; Powerful cyclone leaver trail of destruction and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Sydney isolated from rest of Australia as COVID outbreak grows

Sydney was isolated from the rest of Australia on Sunday after all of the country's states and territories imposed travel restrictions on its residents as a coronavirus cluster in the city grew to around 70. The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) sent a stern 'do not come to us' message to Sydney, the country's most populous city of more than five million people, warning its residents they would be quarantined for 14 days if they arrived.

Powerful cyclone leaves trail of destruction in parts of Fiji

A powerful cyclone that tore through Fiji late last week has caused havoc in some areas and left people without shelter and fresh water, Fiji Red Cross said on Sunday. The death toll from Cyclone Yasa, a top category-five storm that made landfall on Thursday, rose to four, authorities said.

'You will die in the forest' - Nigerian schoolboys describe kidnap ordeal

Annas Shuaibu says he awoke to the sound of gunshots fired by men who burst into his boarding school in northwest Nigeria in a nighttime raid. He and hundreds of other boys were rounded up and forcibly marched out of the school and into a nearby forest. After several hours trekking through woodland, the gunmen ordered them to stop walking and warned them not to try to flee, Shuaibu said. "They said even if you tried to escape, or we allowed you to run, you will go nowhere. Rather, you will die in the forest," he said.

Britain insists EU should move in Brexit trade talks

Britain insisted on Sunday that the European Union should shift position to open the way for a breakthrough in post-Brexit trade talks, with health minister Matt Hancock saying on Sunday the bloc should drop its "unreasonable demands". With less than two weeks before Britain leaves the EU's orbit, both sides are calling on the other to move to secure a deal and safeguard almost a trillion dollars worth of trade from tariffs and quotas.

Taiwan sends ships, aircraft as Chinese carrier passes island

Taiwan's navy and air force were deployed on Sunday as a Chinese aircraft carrier group led by the country's newest carrier, the Shandong, sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, the day after a U.S. warship transited the same waterway. While it is not the first time China's carriers have passed close to Taiwan, it comes at a time of heightened tension between Taipei and Beijing, which claims the democratically-ruled island as its territory.

Nine dead as Kabul car bombing targets Afghan lawmaker

A car bombing in Kabul targeting an Afghan lawmaker killed at least nine people, officials said. Lawmaker Khan Mohammad Wardak survived the blast but is among 20 injured including women and children, Afghan Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi said.

Santa Claus bikers parade in Tokyo against child abuse

Harley Davidson bikers dressed in Santa Claus costumes rode through the streets of central Tokyo on Sunday for their annual parade against child abuse, saying more children were vulnerable in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The parade, followed by a toy run to donate toys to kids, is a global tradition around Christmas time. In Tokyo, the event is held by members of the "Harley Santa Club", founded in 2008.

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 75 million

Global coronavirus infections surpassed the 75 million mark on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as several nations around the world begin vaccinating against the virus. Britain this month became the first Western country to start immunizing with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNtech, followed by the United States which has now also approved a vaccine from Moderna.

Three people killed as abandoned bomb explodes in Ethiopian capital - state news agency

Three people died after an abandoned bomb exploded in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Sunday, a state news agency reported. The incident happened in the Lideta area near the centre of the capital, Ethiopia News Agency reported, adding the explosion killed three homeless people and injured five others.

Tougher UK coronavirus curbs may last some time, health minister suggests

London and southeast England may stay under tighter coronavirus curbs for some time, Britain's health minister suggested on Sunday, adding that dropping plans to ease restrictions for Christmas was needed to stem a fast-spreading new strain. The government faced criticism for imposing an effective lockdown on more than 16 million people just days before Christmas, but Matt Hancock said Saturday's decision was taken speedily after new evidence showed the new strain was responsible for spiralling COVID-19 cases.