Cold wave continues in Punjab and Haryana, Adampur coldest at 3.2 deg Celsius

Fog reduced visibility in the morning at Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Karnal and Ambala, the officials said.The severe cold weather conditions are likely to abate in Punjab and Haryana from Tuesday, the Met department officials said..

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-12-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 14:31 IST
The ongoing cold wave conditions sweeping Punjab and Haryana for the past few days continued unabated on Monday, with Adampur recording the lowest minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius, Meteorological Department officials said. Amritsar too reeled under an intense chill, recording a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures in Faridkot, Gurdaspur and Bathinda settled at 4 degrees Celsius, 6.2 degrees Celsius and 5.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. Cold weather conditions also prevailed in Ludhiana and Patiala, which recorded a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Ambala experienced a cold night at 3.3 degrees Celsius, while Hisar registered a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Karnal recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius, Narnaul's minimum settled at 4.3 degrees Celsius, while Rohtak and Bhiwani recorded respective lows of 5.8 degrees Celsius and 5.3 degrees Celsius. Fog reduced visibility in the morning at Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Karnal and Ambala, the officials said.

The severe cold weather conditions are likely to abate in Punjab and Haryana from Tuesday, the Met department officials said.

