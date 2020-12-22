Left Menu
Delhi civic bodies denied to furnish details of their income, expenditure: Jain

Amid an ongoing war of words between the ruling AAP and the BJP over the alleged non-payment of dues to the three municipal corporations, Delhi Urban Development minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday alleged that the civic bodies have denied to furnish details of their income and expenditure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 21:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid an ongoing war of words between the ruling AAP and the BJP over the alleged ''non-payment of dues'' to the three municipal corporations, Delhi Urban Development minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday alleged that the civic bodies have denied to furnish details of their income and expenditure. However, Delhi BJP vice president Virender Sachdeva alleged that the minister was diverting attention from the party's demands of paying the ''pending'' dues to the municipal corporations.

The Delhi BJP has been attacking the ruling AAP, demanding ''dues'' of Rs 13,000 crore for municipal corporations. The AAP has mounted a counter-attack alleging Rs 2500 crore ''scam'' in municipal corporations. ''The MCDs (municipal corporations) have denied sharing any information, which means they are trying to hide something. They must be transparent with regard to public money,'' Jain said in an official statement.

''The Urban Development department has asked for details of the incomes and expenditures of the three MCDs, but they have denied sharing any details. This is the money of the public, they have paid taxes and they have full right to know where their money has been spent,'' Jain said. The department has asked for details regarding the funds received by all the three MCDs in last one month, and their expenditure under various heads, including salaries and contractors payments, said the minister. ''The MCDs have only shared details regarding the total funds received and spent by them, but are refusing to give details of money used under different budget heads,'' he claimed.

It is a ''clear indication'' that the BJP-led corporations are trying to ''hide'' their accounts due to some ''misappropriation'', Jain charged and added the MCDs must be transparent with the public exchequer. Delhi BJP vice president Virender Sachdeva, however, said, ''The ruling AAP and Jain should answer why they are holding the funds back and paralysing the municipal corporations, instead of coming out with excuses to avoid their responsibilities.''

