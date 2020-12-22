Another bison visits Pune, returns to forest safely

A gaur (Indian Bison) strayed into the Bavdhan area on the outskirts of Pune city on Tuesday but was successfully guided back to the forest, officials said. This was the second such incident this month. On December 9, a gaur strayed into Kothrud area and died, apparently due to exhaustion and panic, after being captured.

The latest bovine visitor was spotted in the area near a Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) laboratory in Pashan-Bavdhan area, off Pune-Mumbai Highway, on Tuesday morning. ''Our focus was to guide the animal to its natural habitat in the forest areas of Mulshi region. So officials were deployed in such a way that that the animal would not head for residential areas,'' said Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forests.

By 7.15 pm, the animal was successfully led back to forest, he added. Additional principal chief conservator of forest of Maharashtra Sunil Limaye said over 150 forest officials and police personnel were deployed during the operation.

''In the evening, the animal too became restless and was guided back to its habitat. We have deployed two vehicle teams to monitor its further movement,'' Limaye said. Learning lessons from the earlier incident, forest officials and police ensured that no crowding took place while the gaur was in residential areas.

On December 9, forest officials had claimed that the animal panicked after seeing crowds of onlookers and was exhausted which probably caused its death..