Left Menu
Development News Edition

Another bison visits Pune, returns to forest safely

Additional principal chief conservator of forest of Maharashtra Sunil Limaye said over 150 forest officials and police personnel were deployed during the operation.In the evening, the animal too became restless and was guided back to its habitat.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:28 IST
Another bison visits Pune, returns to forest safely

A gaur (Indian Bison) strayed into the Bavdhan area on the outskirts of Pune city on Tuesday but was successfully guided back to the forest, officials said. This was the second such incident this month. On December 9, a gaur strayed into Kothrud area and died, apparently due to exhaustion and panic, after being captured.

The latest bovine visitor was spotted in the area near a Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) laboratory in Pashan-Bavdhan area, off Pune-Mumbai Highway, on Tuesday morning. ''Our focus was to guide the animal to its natural habitat in the forest areas of Mulshi region. So officials were deployed in such a way that that the animal would not head for residential areas,'' said Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forests.

By 7.15 pm, the animal was successfully led back to forest, he added. Additional principal chief conservator of forest of Maharashtra Sunil Limaye said over 150 forest officials and police personnel were deployed during the operation.

''In the evening, the animal too became restless and was guided back to its habitat. We have deployed two vehicle teams to monitor its further movement,'' Limaye said. Learning lessons from the earlier incident, forest officials and police ensured that no crowding took place while the gaur was in residential areas.

On December 9, forest officials had claimed that the animal panicked after seeing crowds of onlookers and was exhausted which probably caused its death..

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana govt revises rates for COVID-19 testing in state

Telangana government have revised rates for conducting COVID-19 tests in private National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories NABL and Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR approved Labs, on Tuesday. Samples which...

Small margin wins recorded in low-turnout DDC constituencies in Kashmir

An independent candidate won by just three votes against his National Conference rival, as many winners of the just concluded District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir succeeded by small margins due to the low voter tu...

France plans to end UK border closure by midnight Tuesday -Bloomberg News

France told fellow European Union envoys meeting in Brussels that it planned to end a border closure with Britain by midnight on Tuesday, a Bloomberg reporter said httpstwitter.comnchrysolorasstatus1341442451890970624 in a tweet. Earlier in...

U.S. judge hears arguments targeting deportation protections for ‘Dreamer’ immigrants

A Texas-led coalition of nine states urged a federal judge on Tuesday to invalidate a program that grants hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children the right to live and work in the country. The states hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020