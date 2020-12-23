Left Menu
Bear run over by unidentified vehicle in MP's Betul district

A four-year-old bear died after allegedly being hit by a vehicle on Betul-Bhopal road, around 30 km from the district headquarters, the official said.A forest team got the information that the carcass of a bear was lying on the road and on examination, it was found that the animal had been hit by a vehicle, he said.

PTI | Betul | Updated: 23-12-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 17:34 IST
A bear was run over by an unidentified vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district in the early hours of Wednesday, a forest official said. A four-year-old bear died after allegedly being hit by a vehicle on Betul-Bhopal road, around 30 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

A forest team got the information that the carcass of a bear was lying on the road and on examination, it was found that the animal had been hit by a vehicle, he said. The carcass has been disposed of as per norms following post-mortem, the official said, adding that the forest department will take further legal action.

