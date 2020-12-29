Tripura adjudged 'best performing state' in northeast under central scheme: Official

Tripura has been adjudged the 'Best Performing State' in the north-eastern region and hilly states category under the Centre's flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme, officials said. The awards were announced by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and communicated through a letter to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, they said.

In more accolades for the state, the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) was selected as the 'Best Performing Municipal Corporation', and the Belonia Municipal Council in South Tripura district the 'Best Performing Municipal Council', under the scheme. The awards will be bestowed upon Tripura by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference on January 1, the officials said.

Modi, along with Deb, will also lay the foundation stone for the Light House Project, which comprises 1,000 ready-to-stay flats. The ministry has introduced a Technology Innovation Grant of Rs 4 lakh per house, which is over and above the existing grant of Rs 1.5 lakh per flat under the scheme, they added.