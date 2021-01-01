Slight rise in night temperatures in parts of Rajasthan, Churu coldest at minus 0.2 deg C

Night temperatures increased marginally in parts of Rajasthan, where Churu remained the coldest place recording minus 0.2 degree Celsius. Mount Abu recorded zero degree Celsius, while Pilani, Ganganagar, Eranpura Road (Pali), Bundi and Sikar recorded a minimum of 1.5, 2.4, 3.8, 4.6 and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here.

Ajmer and Bhilwara registerered a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius whereas the night temperature in Barmer, Jaipur and Jodhpur was 8.5, 8.7 and 9.2 degrees Celsius respectively. The department has predicted light rains in Kota, Baran, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawaimadhopur, Jhalawar, Alwar, Dausa, Churu, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar district for the next 24 hours.