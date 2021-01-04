Left Menu
Maha: Leopard, nilgai carcasses found in Gondia, probe on

The carcasses are at least three days old. The leopardspaws are missing and it may be a case of electrocution or evensome superstition-related ritual. We are probing all angles,the official informed.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 04-01-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 14:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The carcasses of a leopard and ahalf-burnt nilgai (a large variety of Asian antelope) werefound on Tilli Mohgaon-Indira Nagar Road in Maharashtra'sGondia district, an official said on Monday

On Sunday morning, the leopard's body was found in awell while that of the blue bull was lying nearby, he said

''The spot is near Jambdi forest under Goregaon rangehere. The carcasses are at least three days old. The leopard'spaws are missing and it may be a case of electrocution or evensome superstition-related ritual. We are probing all angles,''the official informed.

Shakib returns as Bangladesh name preliminary squads for WI series

Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB on Monday announced the preliminary squad for the upcoming ODI and Test series against West Indies. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been included in both sides, marking his return to the national team after the ...

