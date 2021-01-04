Maha: Leopard, nilgai carcasses found in Gondia, probe on

The carcasses of a leopard and ahalf-burnt nilgai (a large variety of Asian antelope) werefound on Tilli Mohgaon-Indira Nagar Road in Maharashtra'sGondia district, an official said on Monday

On Sunday morning, the leopard's body was found in awell while that of the blue bull was lying nearby, he said

''The spot is near Jambdi forest under Goregaon rangehere. The carcasses are at least three days old. The leopard'spaws are missing and it may be a case of electrocution or evensome superstition-related ritual. We are probing all angles,''the official informed.