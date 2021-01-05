Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's EPA finalizes last minute limits on science used in rulemaking

He said dose-response data "explain the relationship between the amount of a chemical or pollutant and its effect on human health and the environment." The rule will likely be overturned by President-elect Joe Biden who takes office on Jan. 20 and, like many Trump-era environmental rollbacks, could be challenged by environmentalists in the courts.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 09:03 IST
Trump's EPA finalizes last minute limits on science used in rulemaking

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief said on Monday he has finalized a rule to limit what scientific research the agency can use to formulate regulations, in a concession to big business weeks before President Donald Trump leaves office.

Under the rule, the EPA will no longer be able to rely on scientific research that is underpinned by confidential medical and industry data. Opponents of the rule, including public health advocates and environmentalists, said it would harm human health protections by making it harder to craft air and water regulations. For decades the EPA has relied on scientific research rooted in confidential medical and industry data as a basis for its air, water and chemicals rules. While the agency publishes large amounts of research and data, the confidential material has been held back.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal that the agency had relied on "secret science" and the "Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science" rule would allow more public scrutiny of the science used in rulemaking. "Our rule will prioritize transparency and increase opportunities for the public to access the 'dose-response' data that underlie significant regulations and influential scientific information," Wheeler said in the piece. He said dose-response data "explain the relationship between the amount of a chemical or pollutant and its effect on human health and the environment."

The rule will likely be overturned by President-elect Joe Biden who takes office on Jan. 20 and, like many Trump-era environmental rollbacks, could be challenged by environmentalists in the courts. When the measure was proposed in 2018, it was billed by then-EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt as a way to boost transparency for the benefit of the industries the agency regulates.

Environmentalists denounced the rule. "If left unchallenged, this rule would essentially bar the agency from using the most relevant medical studies when creating rules about air pollution, toxic chemicals, water contaminants, and more and could force the agency to revoke decades of clean air protections," said Chris Zarba, a former director of the EPA Science Advisory Board.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief lauds India's decisive action, resolve to end COVID-19

Director-General of the World Health Organisation WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday lauded Indias action and its resolve to end the COVID-19 pandemic as the largest vaccine producer of the world. India continues to take decisive act...

'Warrior' Warner likely to play, Pukovski set for debut in Sydney: Langer

A warrior that he is, David Warner has done everything to be ready and is likely to compete in the third against India, Australia head coach Justin Langer said on Tuesday and assured that lack of four-day cricket for the opener in the last...

Virus cluster brings new measures for China city

China has designated parts of Hebei province near Beijing as a coronavirus high danger zone after 14 new cases of COVID-19 were found. Eleven of those cases were in Shijiazuang city, where some events for the 2022 Winter Olympics will be he...

NBA tells teams that rules on mask-wearing will get tougher

The NBA is adopting a tougher policy regarding masks, telling teams that players on the active roster will have to wear the face coverings in the bench area until they enter games. That memo, obtained by The Associated Press, was released o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021