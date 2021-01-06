Maharashtra: Fire at chemical godown in Thane; no casualty
PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 13:10 IST
A godown storing waste chemical drums has been gutted in a fire in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday. No one was hurt in the fire, which broke out around 11.30 pm on Tuesday in the warehouse located at Revti village in Bhiwandi taluka, an official from Ganeshpuri police station said.
Thick smoke engulfed the area following the blaze and locals also complained of foul smell emanating from the godown, he said. Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused after about an hour, he said.
The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official said.
