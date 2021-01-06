Maha: 15 pond herons found dead at housing complex in Thane
The birds were found dead at Vijay Vatrika Housing Complex in Waghbil area of Ghodbunder Road around 3.24 pm, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation TMC.The carcasses have been sent to a veterinary hospital in neighbouring Mumbai to ascertain the exact cause of death, the official said.PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:12 IST
As many as 15 pond herons were found dead under mysterious circumstances at a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city on Wednesday, a civic official said. The birds were found dead at Vijay Vatrika Housing Complex in Waghbil area of Ghodbunder Road around 3.24 pm, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).
The carcasses have been sent to a veterinary hospital in neighbouring Mumbai to ascertain the exact cause of death, the official said. The TMC's veterinary officer Dr Kshama Shirodkar-Nare could not be reached despite efforts.
