Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana Minister says there is no trace of bird flu

District officers have been requested to coordinate with the Animal Husbandry department and the district administration in taking required preventive measures and to detect death of birds.Observing that the winter season attracts a large number of migratory birds from the northern region of Himalayas to the southern states, it said such birds nest and breed in water bodies.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:43 IST
Telangana Minister says there is no trace of bird flu
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

There are no traces of bird flu in Telangana and people need not panic, state Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said on Wednesday, as authorities launched preventive measures. Yadav, who held a meeting with officials on the preventive measures to be taken with regard to bird flu, said Central government officials have announced having found bird flu only in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh as of now.

He said 1,300 rapid response teams are continuously monitoring the situation and taking steps to prevent the occurrence of bird flu, according to an official release. Samples from 276 poultry have been tested, he said, adding that tofficials of the Animal Husbandry department are organising health camps and providing suggestions to the poultry industry.

Meanwhile, the state forest department has initiated various measures to prevent bird flu and to report all cases of death of birds on the ground. The curator of Nehru Zoo Park here and the officers of zoos and bird sanctuaries in the state have been directed to constitute Rapid Response Teams for conducting patrolling in areas where migratory birds congregate, a forest department release said.

Field officers have been instructed to collect the carcasses of birds detected and to send them to veterinary science laboratories for analysing and identifying the cause of death. District officers have been requested to coordinate with the Animal Husbandry department and the district administration in taking required preventive measures and to detect death of birds.

Observing that the winter season attracts a large number of migratory birds from the northern region of Himalayas to the southern states, it said such birds nest and breed in water bodies. Since these birds travel over long distances crossing several states, it is essential to keep track of them at the nesting and breeding sites.

A suitable instruction has been issued in this regard, the release said. The forest department requested the general public to provide information on the 24x7 toll free number on any matter relating to bird flu for immediate response.PTI SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021