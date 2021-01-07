Pakistan successfully test fires indigenously developed weapons rocket system
Pakistan on Thursday successfully conducted the test-flight of an indigenously developed Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, capable of delivering conventional warheads, with a maximum range of 140 km. According to Director General of Army, Media Wing, Major General Babar Iftikhar, Fatah-1 weapon system can hit targets up to a range of 140 km.The Weapon System will give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory, said Iftikhar.PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-01-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:43 IST
Pakistan on Thursday successfully conducted the test-flight of an indigenously developed Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, capable of delivering conventional warheads, with a maximum range of 140 km. According to Director General of Army, Media Wing, Major General Babar Iftikhar, Fatah-1 weapon system can hit targets up to a range of 140 km.
“The Weapon System will give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory,” said Iftikhar. President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and the Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the successful flight test.
No further details were provided by the Army about the weapon system..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pak Army chief meets PM Imran Khan; discusses security situation
Imran Khan says his govt wants to learn from China's development model to eradicate poverty
PML-N 'lions' not scared by Khawaja Asif's arrest, Maryam Nawaz tells Imran Khan
PDM determined to rid Pak of illegitimate Imran Khan govt: Fazl
Imran Khan, Pak Army attacking minorities amidst rising public anger against government: PoK activist