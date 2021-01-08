Left Menu
Dense fog is very likely to occur on Saturday morning at isolated places in the state.On Sunday and Monday, weather is most likely to be dry with shallow to moderate fog very likely at isolated places in the morning , they added.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 16:34 IST
Weather remains dry in Uttar Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The weather remained dry over Uttar Pradesh during the past 24 hours, the MeT office here said on Friday.

Day temperatures fell ''markedly'' in Jhansi and ''appreciably'' in Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly and Meerut divisions but no major change was recorded in the remaining divisions of the state. Night temperature also fell ''markedly'' in Jhansi and ''appreciably'' in Bareilly and Meerut divisions. However, no major change was recorded in the remaining divisions of the state, it said.

The maximum temperature at Varanasi was recorded at 29.5 degrees celsius while the minimum temperature in Banda was recorded at 6.4 degrees celsius.

The Met office said the weather is most likely to remain dry over the state on Saturday but warned that cold day conditions are very likely at isolated places over west UP. Dense fog is very likely to occur on Saturday morning at isolated places in the state.

On Sunday and Monday, weather is most likely to be dry with shallow to moderate fog very likely at isolated places in the morning , they added.

