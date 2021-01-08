MP: Three missing as boat capsizes in Narmada river

Three persons, including twowomen, went missing after a boat capsized in Narmada river inMadhya Pradesh on Friday afternoon, police said.

The boat, carrying 11 persons, hit the pillar of abridge over the river and capsized at the spot betweenKhandwa and Khargone districts, an official said.

While eight persons were rescued and rushed to ahospital, three others, including two women, are yet to betraced, the official said.

A search operation has been launched to trace themissing persons, he said, adding that further details areawaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)