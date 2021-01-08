Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Rapper Dr Dre says he's 'doing great' in hospital after reported aneurysm

Veteran rapper and record producer Dr Dre said on Tuesday he was being treated by medics in hospital, after a media report said he had suffered a brain aneurysm and was in intensive care. Celebrity news website TMZ said Dre suffered the aneurysm - a bulge in a weakened blood vessel - on Monday and was taken by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

