Gujarat: Four crows found dead in Junagadh amid bird flu scare

Even as Gujarat recorded itsfirst confirmed cases of bird flu, four crows were found deadat a village in Mangrol taluka in the state's Junagadhdistrict, an official said on Saturday.

The state on Friday recorded its first cases of birdflu after samples taken from two dead lapwings recovered inthe district tested positive for the infection.

''We found carcasses of four crows at Loej village onFriday evening. The remains will be sent to a laboratory inBhopal to ascertain the cause of death,'' said Ashok Kumbhani,veterinary officer of Mangrol veterinary dispensary in thedistrict.

Out of 10 birds found in the area, four were dead atthe spot and six are currently under treatment, the officialsaid.

The department is surveying the area where the deadbirds were found and a probe was underway, the official said.

In the last few days, four crows each were found deadin Surat and Mehsana districts, and test results of thesamples taken from them are awaited, an official said.

The Gujarat government had sounded an alert about birdflu on January 5 and instructed officials to take necessarysteps.

The Centre had said that bird flu has been confirmedso far in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh,Haryana and Gujarat.

