Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keylong shivers at minus 9 degrees Celsius in Himachal

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-01-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 20:13 IST
Keylong shivers at minus 9 degrees Celsius in Himachal

Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperature in Himachal Pradesh, the Meteorological Department said. The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong were the coldest place in the state at minus 9 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri were recorded at 1, 2.5 and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Shimla registered a low of 5.1 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Kangra at 22.3 degrees Celsius.

The MeT centre has forecast dry weather in the state till January 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

4.2-magnitude quake jolts Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district on Saturday but no loss of life or property was reported. The earthquake struck at 8.21 pm, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh.The epicentre of the earthqu...

BJP leader booked for interfering in police work and assaulting them

A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly assaulting policemen to deter them from discharging their duty in Manjhanpur police station area, an official said on Saturday.A criminal case was lodged against an office-bearer of the BJPs Kisan ...

Soccer-Everton avoid Cup scare, Chorley beat virus-hit Derby

Evertons Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an extra-time winner as they edged Rotherham United 2-1 in an absorbing FA Cup third-round tie on Saturday, while sixth-tier side Chorley beat a Derby County team weakened by their COVID-19 outbreak. After...

Queen Elizabeth and husband receive COVID vaccines -palace

Britains Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip have received vaccinations against COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations, the palace said in a statement. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021