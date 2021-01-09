Keylong shivers at minus 9 degrees Celsius in Himachal

Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub-zero temperature in Himachal Pradesh, the Meteorological Department said. The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong were the coldest place in the state at minus 9 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri were recorded at 1, 2.5 and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Shimla registered a low of 5.1 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Kangra at 22.3 degrees Celsius.

The MeT centre has forecast dry weather in the state till January 15.

