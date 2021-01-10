Bird flu: crows are more vulnerable to infection, says experts
Nearly 700 crows have been found dead in Madhya Pradesh since December 26 amid the avian influenza scare and the chances of their getting infected with the virus are high as they feed on other dead birds, experts said on Sunday.
State animal husbandry department director Dr. RK Rokdesaid bird flu test reports were making it clear that crows were more vulnerable to the infection.
''There is a hunch that avian influenza came into the country through migratory birds. Droppings of such visiting birds have been sent for tests,'' Rokde added.
''Nearly 700 crows have been found dead since December 26 in various parts of the state, particularly Indore, Mandsaur, and Agar Malwa. However, the number of deaths has decreased over the past two days,'' he said.
Indore-based ornithologist Ajay Gadikar said, ''Crowsmostly thrive on the meat of dead birds and animals. It may be that crows ate a dead migratory bird and contracted the infection. As they move in large numbers, called murder, crows are more vulnerable to contracting the disease.'' The first case was detected in the state after some crows were found dead in the Residency area of Indore on December 29.
