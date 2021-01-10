Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bird flu: crows are more vulnerable to infection, says experts

Nearly 700 crows have been founddead in Madhya Pradesh since December 26 amid the avianinfluenza scare and the chances of their getting infected withthe virus is high as they feed on other dead birds, expertssaid on Sunday.State animal husbandry department director Dr RK Rokdesaid bird flu test reports were making it clear that crowswere more vulnerable to the infection.There is a hunch that avian influenza came into thecountry through migratory birds.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-01-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 21:23 IST
Bird flu: crows are more vulnerable to infection, says experts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nearly 700 crows have been found dead in Madhya Pradesh since December 26 amid the avian influenza scare and the chances of their getting infected with the virus are high as they feed on other dead birds, experts said on Sunday.

State animal husbandry department director Dr. RK Rokdesaid bird flu test reports were making it clear that crows were more vulnerable to the infection.

''There is a hunch that avian influenza came into the country through migratory birds. Droppings of such visiting birds have been sent for tests,'' Rokde added.

''Nearly 700 crows have been found dead since December 26 in various parts of the state, particularly Indore, Mandsaur, and Agar Malwa. However, the number of deaths has decreased over the past two days,'' he said.

Indore-based ornithologist Ajay Gadikar said, ''Crowsmostly thrive on the meat of dead birds and animals. It may be that crows ate a dead migratory bird and contracted the infection. As they move in large numbers, called murder, crows are more vulnerable to contracting the disease.'' The first case was detected in the state after some crows were found dead in the Residency area of Indore on December 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Senior Delhi Police officers meet farmer leaders

Senior Delhi Police officers including Deputy Commissioner of Police Northwest Vijayanta Arya on Sunday met representatives of farmer unions protesting against the Centres agricultural reforms.The meeting came days ahead of Republic Day whe...

Greeks escape lockdown for the beach as winter temperatures soar

Greeks headed to beaches and public parks on Sunday as a rare January heat wave offered a respite from the coronavirus lockdown that has thrown life across Europe into disarray.With temperatures in Athens set to reach 23 Celsius 73.4 Fahren...

Son of Delhi cop killed in Batla House encounter complains he was beaten by group of men: Police

The son of a Delhi police officer, who was killed in the Batla House encounter here in 2008, has alleged that he was beaten by a group of men, officials said on Sunday. Police said the owner of a shop, where the incident occurred, alleged t...

'Wonder Woman 1984' Stays Atop Domestic Box Office

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, Jan 10, Variety.com - Wonder Woman 1984 led domestic box office charts for the third straight weekend without much in the way of competition. The superhero sequel nabbed 3 million between Friday and Sunday, bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021