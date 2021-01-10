Labourer dies after soil caves in at construction site

A labourer died on Sunday after he was trapped under a heap of soil at a construction site in south west Delhi's Dwarka, police said.

According to police, the incident took place during basement construction at plot number 4, Sector-12, Dwarka.

The labourers working at the site told police that one person was trapped in the soil.

Shek Angar (34) was found trapped under the heap of soil. He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Legal action is being taken in the incident, police said.

The fire department said it got a call regarding the incident at 5.25 pm, and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

