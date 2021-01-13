Left Menu
Cuttack to get world-class inter-state bus terminal

Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik announced on Wednesday that a world-class bus terminalwill be built at Khannagar in Cuttack and named after SubhashChandra Bose, marking the revolutionary's 125th birthanniversary.

He said the bus terminal will be built at a cost of Rs65 crore.

Besides a terminal building and regular bus-bays,there will be space for local and Mo Bus services, a repairingand maintenance block, and parking space for four-wheelers andauto-rickshaws.

Facilities such as passenger waiting room, food court,cloakroom, ticket booking room, e-vehicles charging point,rooftop rainwater conservation and solar panel system will beavailable.

The Cuttack Ring-Road will be extended for another 2km to connect the terminal.

Patnaik said that the terminal will have space for 180buses and have an integrated information management system,keeping in view the convenience of the commuters.

A special kiosk on the life of Bose will be set up,and different motifs and paintings will be installed topropagate his ideals, the chief minister said.

Cuttack is the birthplace of Bose, who did hisschooling and completed college education in the city.

The inter-state bus terminal will have a built-up areaof 11,000 sq.m.

Around two acres adjoining the terminal will bereserved for the development of a commercial complex on thepublic private partnership mode, an official statement said.

