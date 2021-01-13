Left Menu
Maha guv to attend Ram temple fund collection campaign event

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:38 IST
Maha guv to attend Ram temple fund collection campaign event
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari will attend a programme on January 15 in Nagpur wherethe Vidarbha office of the Ram temple trust will launch itscampaign for collecting funds for the upcoming temple inAyodhya, event organisers said on Wednesday.

The programme has been organised by the Vidarbhaoffice of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, set upby the Centre for the construction and management of the Ramtemple in Ayodhya.

Koshyari will attend the inauguration of the VidarbhaPrant Donation' campaign, a functionary said.

Prachar Prasar Pramukh of Nidhi Samparpan Abhiyan(Nagpur) Niranjan Risaldar, in a press release, said the fundcollection campaign will be launched in the presence of thegovernor and Hindu Dharm Acharya Sabha president SwamiAvadheshnand Giri Maharaj.

On January 15, the trust is starting a month-long masscontact and contribution campaign across the country forconstruction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

