Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air quality plunged to ''severe'' levels in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:53 IST
Air quality plunged to ''severe'' levels in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Air quality plunged to ''severe'' levels in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad, while it was ''very poor'' in Gurgaon, according to a 24-hour data issued by a government agency on Thursday.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained prominent in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Thursday was 429 in Ghaziabad, 410 in Greater Noida, 412 in Noida, 447 in Faridabad and 364 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.

On Wednesday, it was 388 in Ghaziabad, 398 in Greater Noida, 348 in Noida, 367 in Faridabad and 276 in Gurgaon.

On Tuesday, it was 324 in Ghaziabad, 312 in Greater Noida, 278 in Noida, 260 in Faridabad and 213 in Gurgaon.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the ''severe'' category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, while ''very poor'' may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Ghaziabad and Gurgaon have three such stations, while Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app. PTI KIS AARAAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Anne Hathaway races to release 'Locked Down' COVID-19 rom-com

As the rest of the world was shutting down to stave off COVID-19, U.S. star Anne Hathaway found herself starting up a whole new movie project - a rom-com heist caper set in the pandemic still raging around her. I dont think either of us qui...

Man injured due to sharp kite string in Nashik district

A 23-year-old man was injuredafter a sharp kite string slashed his throat in MaharashtrasNashik district on Thursday, police said.Kite-flying is popular on the festival of MakarSankranti, but using razor-sharp manja string, which issometime...

Union minister Shripad Naik's health 'improving'

Union Minister Shripad Naik, who was hospitalised earlier this week after an accident, is better than yesterday and his general condition is improving, said Goa Medical College Hospital. Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik is ...

Maha CM congratulates physicist on getting top French award

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Thursday congratulated Indian physicist and PadmaShri awardee Rohini Godbole on receiving a top award from theFrench government.Godbole has been awarded Ordre National du Meritethe National Orde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021