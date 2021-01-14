Left Menu
Development News Edition

After 2018 own goal, FIFA opens World Cup TV sale in Italy

PTI | Zurich | Updated: 14-01-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 22:28 IST
After 2018 own goal, FIFA opens World Cup TV sale in Italy

FIFA invited offers on Thursday for its 2022 World Cup broadcast rights in Italy, where a late-struck deal for the previous tournament ended up losing around $100 million in value.

FIFA said potential bidders have a deadline to register interest of Feb. 16 -- more than five weeks before European qualifying groups for the World Cup begin.

Most of the 2022 broadcast deals in major markets worldwide were signed years ago.

Four years ago, the Italian rights were not sold before the national team was eliminated in the 2018 World Cup qualifying playoffs by Sweden.

A deal was made one month later with broadcaster Mediaset for a reported 78 million euros (then $93 million), at around half the value of the 2014 World Cup rights.

Even with a shortfall in expected revenue from Italy, FIFA earned $3.13 billion in broadcasting deals during the 2015-18 commercial cycle, with $920 million from Europe.

Italy is top-seeded in its 2022 qualifying group and faces Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania.

The group winner in November qualifies to play in Qatar. The runner-up advances to a two-round playoffs bracket scheduled in March 2022.

FIFA also invited offers on Thursday in a separate process to sell Italian broadcast rights to the 2023 Women's World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Anne Hathaway races to release 'Locked Down' COVID-19 rom-com

As the rest of the world was shutting down to stave off COVID-19, U.S. star Anne Hathaway found herself starting up a whole new movie project - a rom-com heist caper set in the pandemic still raging around her. I dont think either of us qui...

Man injured due to sharp kite string in Nashik district

A 23-year-old man was injuredafter a sharp kite string slashed his throat in MaharashtrasNashik district on Thursday, police said.Kite-flying is popular on the festival of MakarSankranti, but using razor-sharp manja string, which issometime...

Union minister Shripad Naik's health 'improving'

Union Minister Shripad Naik, who was hospitalised earlier this week after an accident, is better than yesterday and his general condition is improving, said Goa Medical College Hospital. Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik is ...

Maha CM congratulates physicist on getting top French award

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Thursday congratulated Indian physicist and PadmaShri awardee Rohini Godbole on receiving a top award from theFrench government.Godbole has been awarded Ordre National du Meritethe National Orde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021