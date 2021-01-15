Left Menu
Three dead, 24 injured after strong quake in Indonesia's Sulawesi

At least three people have died and 24 been injured after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi island, the country's disaster mitigation agency said in a statement on Friday. Thousands of residents fled their homes to seek safety after the quake, the statement said. The disaster mitigation agency said a hotel and the governor's office were severely damaged.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 15-01-2021 05:50 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 05:50 IST
At least three people have died and 24 been injured after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi island, the country's disaster mitigation agency said in a statement on Friday. The epicentre of the quake was six kilometres (3.73 miles)northeast of Majene, at a depth of 10 kilometres. Thousands of residents fled their homes to seek safety after the quake, the statement said.

The disaster mitigation agency said a hotel and the governor's office were severely damaged.

