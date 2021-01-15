Left Menu
Three dead, 24 injured after strong quake in Indonesia's Sulawesi

At least three people have died and 24 been injured after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's Sulawesi island, the country's disaster mitigation agency said on Friday. The epicentre of the quake was six kilometres (3.73 miles)northeast of the city of Majene, at a depth of 10 kilometres. In 2018, a devastating 6.2 magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami struck the city of Palu, in Sulawesi, killing thousands of people.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 06:15 IST




The epicentre of the quake was six kilometres (3.73 miles)northeast of the city of Majene, at a depth of 10 kilometres. Several thousand panicked residents fled their homes to seek safety after the quake, which did not trigger a tsunami warning but was felt strongly for about seven seconds, the statement said.

The disaster mitigation agency said a hotel and the office of the West Sulwesi governor were severely damaged, and electricity supplies were also down. Hours earlier, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck in the same district on Thursday damaging several houses

Straddling the so-called Pacific 'ring of fire', Indonesia, a nation of high tectonic activity, is regularly hit by earthquakes. In 2018, a devastating 6.2 magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami struck the city of Palu, in Sulawesi, killing thousands of people.

