905 birds found dead in Maharashtra, tests underway

As many as 905 birds including753 poultry birds were found dead in Maharashtra in a 12-hourperiod and samples have been sent to the labs to check if anyof them carried the avian influenza virus, an official said.

Since January 8, 3,949 birds have been found dead inthe state, said an official of the Animal Husbandry Department on Friday.

''A total of 905 birds were found dead in 12 hoursending 9.30 pm on Thursday. As many as 753 were poultry birds.

The rest were crows, herons, sparrows, parrots, etc. Sampleshave been sent for bird flu tests,'' he said.

Since the first cases of bird flu infection werereported in the state, 14,507 birds have been culled, he said.

To avoid the spread of infection, carcasses are put ina gunny sack and buried in a ditch lined with a layer of lime.

