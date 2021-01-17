MP: Curfew, prohibitory orders in parts of Bhopal

The Bhopal districtadministration on Sunday imposed curfew in three policestation limits and prohibitory orders in some other areas as aprecautionary measure over a construction work by a communityin the old city area.

The order, issued by Bhopal District MagistrateAvinash Lavania, said a community is carrying out constructionin the old city and there is a possibility of opposition bylocals.

The Madhya Pradesh capital is ''sensitive from communalpoint of view'', hence the decision to impose curfew has beentaken, the order said.

The curfew has been clamped in Hanumanganj, TilaJamalpura and Gautam Nagar police station areas of the oldcity till further orders, Additional Collector Dilip Yadavsaid.

Besides, prohibitory orders under Criminal ProcedureCode (CrPC) Section 144 have been imposed in 11 other policestation areas-Shahjahanabad, Chhola Mandir, Nishatpura,Talaiya, Mangalwara, Ashoka Garden, Aishbagh, Jahangirabad,Station Bajaria, Berasia and Najirabad.

Deputy Inspector General, Bhopal, Irshad Wali toldreporters that police have barricaded these areas and securitypersonnel have been deployed there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)