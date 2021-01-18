Decision on implementing amended MV Act soon: Maha minister

Maharashtra Transport MinisterAnil Parab on Monday said a decision on implementing the MotorVehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 would be taken in a few days.

Speaking to reporters, Parab said he would be in Delhion Tuesday to discuss the implementation of the Act, whichlays down higher fines, stricter provisions for a wide rangeof offences like juvenile and driving, helmet violations etc.

''To discuss the implementation of this Act, I am goingto Delhi. In the coming days, some concrete decision on itsimplementation will be taken,'' he said.

The state government had refused to implement the Actafter it was passed in the middle of 2019 by Parliamentclaiming some of the fines were unreasonable, but Parabrefused to elaborate on what some of the other apprehensionswere of Maharashtra on the legislation.

In another major development, Parab said the stategovernment was mulling to stop issuing taxi and autorickshawpermits and a study on this was underway.

The minister informed that Rs 421 crore had beencollected as part of the Road Safety Fund, and 76 interceptorvehicles fitted with speed guns and other gadgets to stop on-road violations have been sought by the state government.

The Road Safety Fund is being replenished with taxesimposed on newly-registered vehicles.

Parab reiterated that the transport department had notgiven permission to two-wheeler taxis in the state and actionhad been taken against such ventures in Mumbai.

