Lord Ram's banners taken away in garbage vehicle, alleges BJP

The BJP has approached thepolice here in Maharashtra seeking action against somecontractors appointed by Aurangabad civic body claiming thatthey have removed banners of Lord Ram and carried them in agarbage collection vehicle.

Local leaders of the BJP alleged that these bannersappealing donation for the construction of a Ram temple inAyodhya were installed in Hindu Rashtra Chowk, Malhar chowkand other parts of the city.

The banners were removed by the contractors appointedfor garbage collection work by the city municipal corporation,and were taken in a vehicle which is used for garbagecollection, the BJP said in its complaint application.

''Nothing provocative was mentioned on these bannerswhich would have created any controversy,'' the BJP leaderssaid in a memorandum.

They said this action of the civic administration hashurt feelings of citizens.

When contacted, Pundalik Nagar police stationAssistant Inspector Ghanshyam Sonawane confirmed to PTI thatthe complaint application has been received.

''Facts will be checked and action will be taken as perguidance of higher officials,'' he said.

