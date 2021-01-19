Cops probe fraud calls demanding Pune metro works information

Unidentified people have beenbooked for calling two Maharashtra officials after posing asCentral government figures and trying to garner informationabout metro rail contracts in Pune, police said on Tuesday.

A top Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation officialreceived a call last month in which the person on the otherend, who introduced himself as a Housing and Urban Affairsbureaucrat, sough contract details of metro works, a KoregaonPark police station official said.

''The official kept the caller on hold, cross-checkedand found it was a case of impersonation. He filed a policecase on Monday. The accused has even uploaded on calleridentification apps photographs of the person he claims to bein order to fool victims,'' he added.

In the second incident, a senior Pune MetropolitanRegional Development Authority (PMRDA) official filed asimilar complaint with Chatushringi police station.

''The name used by the caller and information sought inboth cases are same. We have registered cases under IPC and ITAct,'' said the officer.

