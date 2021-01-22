Maha: Fire at biotech firm in Thane; no casualties

A fire broke out at a biotechcompany in Wagle Estate area of Maharashtra's Thane city onFriday afternoon, but no casualty has been reported, a civicofficial said.

The blaze erupted at Biosense Company at around 5 pmand two fire engines have been pressed into service to dousethe flames, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of regional disastermanagement cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the causeof the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding thatfurther details are awaited.

