Maha: Fire at biotech firm in Thane; no casualties

Maha: Fire at biotech firm in Thane; no casualtiesPTI | Thane | Updated: 22-01-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:37 IST
A fire broke out at a biotechcompany in Wagle Estate area of Maharashtra's Thane city onFriday afternoon, but no casualty has been reported, a civicofficial said.
The blaze erupted at Biosense Company at around 5 pmand two fire engines have been pressed into service to dousethe flames, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of regional disastermanagement cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.
No casualties have been reported so far, and the causeof the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding thatfurther details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to hold meeting with Maharashtra CM today
Realty developers hail Maharashtra govt's move to cut levies
Maharashtra issues red alert, though no bird flu case reported yet
Maharashtra minister Wadettiwar's passport impounded
Hemant Nagrale takes additional charge as DGP of Maharashtra