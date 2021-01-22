Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:01 IST
Complete construction work of Rani Khera business park in time-bound manner: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday chaired a review meeting with Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC) officials regarding the construction work of the ambitious high-tech business park at Rani Khera in the city.

Kejriwal during the meeting directed the DSIIDC officials to conclude all the works in a time-bound manner.

The meeting, in which the DSIIDC officials gave a detailed plan for the construction of the business park, was also attended by Delhi Industries minister Satyendar Jain. ''The entire construction of the project should be completed within the stipulated timeline. It should be done in a time-bound manner,'' said Kejriwal at the review meeting.

The business park, touted to be the first-of-its-kind, will be completed in seven different phases.

''The first phase of the Rani Khera Business Park development project is expected to be completed by May 2023 and the second phase of the project is expected to be completed by May 2025,'' said a statement issued by the government. All the necessary approvals of the concerned government departments for the construction of the business park have been ''duly completed'', it added.

The chief minister during the meeting also reviewed the status of the ongoing maintenance works in the industrial areas of DSIIDC, including Okhla industrial area Phase III, Mangolpuri Industrial Area, Mayapuri Industrial Area and Udyog Nagar Industrial Area.

He directed the officials to complete the pending as well as ongoing re-development and maintenance works in DSIIDC industrial areas as per the revised deadline. The work was delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

