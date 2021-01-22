Left Menu
Development News Edition

GMR Airports' JV hands over terminal building at Clark international airport to Philippines

The capacity of this terminal can be further expanded to handle 12-16 MPPA, it added.The parking area of the airports newly-constructed passenger terminal building can accommodate about 4,500 vehicles, it mentioned.GMR Airports is a subsidiary of the GMR group.The terminal has 18 passenger boarding bridges PBB and 48 check-in counters, the statement mentioned.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:57 IST
GMR Airports' JV hands over terminal building at Clark international airport to Philippines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A joint venture of GMR Airports on Friday handed over new terminal building at Clark international airport to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), which works under the Philippines government, an official statement said on Friday.

The terminal building at the airport, which is situated between Angeles and Mabalacat cities in Philippines, was constructed within 24 months by the joint venture of GMR Airports and Megawide Construction Corporation, it mentioned.

''The size of the terminal building is around 40,000 square metre. With this enormous terminal infrastructure, the airport will be able to handle around 8 million passengers per annum (MPPA) from present 4 MPPA,'' said GMR group's statement. The capacity of this terminal can be further expanded to handle 12-16 MPPA, it added.

The parking area of the airport's newly-constructed passenger terminal building can accommodate about 4,500 vehicles, it mentioned.

GMR Airports is a subsidiary of the GMR group.

''The terminal has 18 passenger boarding bridges (PBB) and 48 check-in counters,'' the statement mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Greece lifts more lockdown curbs, to open highschools on Feb. 1

Greece will loosen some lockdown restrictions on Feb. 1, letting high schools reopen for the first time in more than two months after signs that the spread of COVID-19 infections has stabilised, officials said on Friday.The country, in lock...

Maha: Three establishments gutted in fire; no casualties

Three establishments were guttedin a fire that erupted in Wagle Estate area in MaharashtrasThane city, but no casualties were reported, a civic officialsaid.The blaze erupted at around 5 pm and five fire engineswere pressed into service to ...

Asked states to take appropriate steps: MEA on reports of planned protests outside missions

Amid reports that a banned pro-Khalistan group has called for protests outside Indian missions in countries like the UK on Republic Day, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said India has asked the states to take appropriate action f...

Majority of U.S. Senate approves Biden nominee Austin to lead Pentagon

The U.S. Senate on Friday confirmed President Joe Bidens nominee, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, to serve as Secretary of Defense - the first Black American in the role. The vote was an overwhelming 90-2 in the 100-member chamber, far m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021