MP, IIM Indore sign MoU to help industries

The Madhya Pradesh government andthe Indian Institute of Management Indore on Friday signed anMoU to help industries in the state do business with ease.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed byIIM Indore director Professor Himanshu Rai and Sanjay Shukla,principal secretary of Industrial Policy and InvestmentPromotion Department on behalf of Madhya Pradesh StateIndustrial Development Corporation (MPSIDC), an official said.

Rai said the MoU would help industries to do businesswith ease in the state, while Shukla said it was an importantstep for attaining a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh.

