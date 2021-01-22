Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study: Growing up in bilingual home has lasting advantages

A new research has found that children who grow up in a bilingual home can turn out to have unexpected cognitive benefits later in their lives.

ANI | London | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:38 IST
Study: Growing up in bilingual home has lasting advantages
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A new research has found that children who grow up in a bilingual home can turn out to have unexpected cognitive benefits later in their lives. The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, demonstrates for the first time that adults who acquired their second language as a young child (early bilinguals) are quicker at shifting attention and at detecting visual changes when compared to adults who learnt their second language later in life (late bilinguals).

Led by Dr Dean D'Souza of Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), the research saw 127 adults take part in two separate experiments. The first involved watching pictures on a screen, with one picture gradually changing and the other remaining the same. Early bilinguals noticed these changes much faster than late bilinguals. The second experiment found that early bilinguals were better at controlling their attention. Specifically, they were quicker at disengaging attention from one picture in order to shift their focus to another.

Dr D'Souza and colleagues had previously found that infants raised in bilingual homes adapt to their more varied and unpredictable language environment by shifting their visual attention faster and more frequently. The findings of this new study suggest that these adaptations acquired as bilingual infants continue into adulthood. Dr D'Souza, a Senior Lecturer in Psychology at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), said: "This study is an exciting extension of our previous research, which suggested that infants raised in bilingual homes adapt to their more complex language environments by switching attention faster and more frequently."

This adaptation may help them to take advantage of multiple sources of visual information, such as mouth movements, facial expressions, and subtle gestures, ultimately helping them to learn multiple languages. The findings from this new research with bilingual adults suggest that some of these adaptations, including being quicker at shifting attention, are maintained into adulthood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK may take more action to protect borders during COVID crisis -UK PM Johnson

Britain may have to implement further measures to protect its borders from new variants of COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. I really dont rule out that we may need to take further measures still, he told a news briefin...

U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee Austin as defense secretary

The U.S. Senate on Friday voted overwhelmingly to confirm retired Army General Lloyd as President Joe Bidens defense secretary, making him the first Black American to serve in the role. The vote was 93-2 in the 100-member chamber, far more ...

Vijay Mallya has applied for ‘another route’ to stay in UK, says lawyer

Vijay Mallya has applied to Home Secretary Priti Patel for another route to be able to stay in the UK, the liquor tycoons barrister representing him in bankruptcy proceedings in the High Court in London confirmed during a remote hearing on ...

ED attached assets worth Rs 5.45 cr of ex-Chhattisgarh engineer under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate ED attached the assets of former Chhattisgarh government official Ramanand Divya worth Rs 5.45 crores under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA in a case related to criminal misconduct. According to a sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021