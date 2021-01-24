Maharashtra: Godown gutted in fire

A godown of construction materialwas gutted in a fire that broke out in the early hours onSunday at Titwala in Thane district of Maharashtra, anofficial said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The blaze erupted in the godown located in Patilwadiarea around 3.30 am, the Fire Brigade official said.

He said it took almost eight hours for them to put outthe flames.

''The godown of construction material was totallygutted in the blaze,'' he added.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

