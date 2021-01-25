Left Menu
Guj: Labourer sleeping on pavement crushed to death by truck

PTI | Palanpur | Updated: 25-01-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 14:09 IST
A labourer sleeping by theroadside in Palanpur town of Gujarat's Banaskantha districtwas crushed to death by a dumper truck early Monday morning,police said.

Two people who were injured in the accident, whichtook place on Mansoravar Road around 6:30am, have beenhospitalised, said Inspector KP Gadhvi of Palanpur West policestation.

''Deceased Megan Degadia, a native of Danta taluka, hadcome to Palanpur to work at a construction site. The truckveered off the road and climbed onto the pavement where thedeceased and others were sleeping,'' he said.

The truck driver fled from the spot and efforts wereon to nab him, the official said.

