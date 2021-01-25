25 shacks gutted in Kolkata fire

Around 25 shanties weredestroyed in a fire that broke out in Narkeldanga area ofKolkata on Monday, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the fire incident.

People of Chhagalpatti locality on East Canal Roadnoticed the blaze in shades meant to keep goats at around 9.40am.

The fire later spread to nearby shanties inhabited bya few families and around 25 shacks were reduced to ashes.

Five fire tenders took an hour to douse the blaze, anofficial said.

''The exact reason for the incident is not yet known.

But it may have caused by an unextinguished cigarette butt,''he said.

There was no report of any goat being harmed in theblaze.

A fire had devastated a few shanties in the samelocality last year.

